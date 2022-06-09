If you are wondering who Manish Taneja is, you may know the company he has built - Purplle. Online cosmetics retailer, on June 9, became the second billion-dollar company to be created in India this week despite bitter investor sentiment on startups. It was only on June 8 that India had its latest unicorn. Edtech startup Physicswallah, founded by Alakh Pandey raised $100 million from backers including WestBridge Capital and GSV Ventures at a $1.1 billion valuation. Now, it’s Purplle’s turn. Purplle has raised $215 million in total funding and plans to use the funds to increase technical investments, develop private labels, and refine its product.