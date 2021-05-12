Manisha Kapoor joins executive committee of ICAS

NEW DELHI : Advertising industry watchdog Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) on Wednesday announced that its general secretary Manisha Kapoor has been appointed to the executive committee of the International Council for Advertising Self-Regulation (ICAS).

She will be one of the four global vice-presidents on the executive committee. Set up by the European Advertising Standards Alliance in 2008, ICAS is a global platform of self-regulatory organizations (SROs).

Until April, ASCI served on the executive committee as a member for a two-year term. Now, Kapoor will play a leadership role on the committee till 2023.

In her role as part of the ICAS leadership team, she will promote advertising self-regulation as an optimal mechanism for consumer protection, strengthen ICAS as a global alliance and facilitate knowledge sharing among SROs to establish best practices and monitor global trends in the advertising ecosystem that impact self-regulation.

She will also work closely with established and emerging digital platforms to make the online space more transparent and fair for consumers.

On her new global role, Kapoor said, “This appointment is a recognition of ASCI’s growing global standing and influence in the narrative of responsible advertising, as well as the importance of Indian advertising industry itself at a global level. This offers us a chance to exchange learnings and best practices. With the Indian advertising industry evolving fast and digitalization boosting growth, ASCI’s leadership of the ICAS executive committee will add new perspectives to the agenda of responsible advertising."

ICAS is a globally established organization with members comprising national and regional SROs, associations and international industry associations representing advertisers, the media and creative agencies, all working to ensure that advertising and marketing communication is legal, honest and decent.

The three other vice-presidents are one each from Canada, the US and the World Federation of Advertisers. The ICAS president, Guy Parker, is from the UK.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.