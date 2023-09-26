Manmohan Singh birthday: Five major reforms by former PM of India2 min read 26 Sep 2023, 10:20 AM IST
Dr. Manmohan Singh, former PM of India, celebrates his 90th birthday. He played a crucial role in economic and social reforms during his tenure as finance minister and prime minister.
Dr. Manmohan Singh, who celebrates his 90th birthday today, served as the 13th Prime Minister of India. Prior to his tenure as Prime Minister, Singh held the position of India's finance minister from 1991 to 1996.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message