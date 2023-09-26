Manmohan Singh birthday: Five major reforms by former PM of India

Dr. Manmohan Singh, former PM of India, celebrates his 90th birthday. He played a crucial role in economic and social reforms during his tenure as finance minister and prime minister.

Dr. Manmohan Singh, who celebrates his 90th birthday today, served as the 13th Prime Minister of India. Prior to his tenure as Prime Minister, Singh held the position of India's finance minister from 1991 to 1996. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While many in the younger generation primarily recognize Singh as a former Prime Minister, it's crucial to acknowledge his invaluable contributions during his tenure as the finance minister.

During this period, he played a pivotal role in steering the Indian economy away from the constraints of a socialist economy associated with the Nehruvian era. On his birthday, let's reflect on some of the key policy decisions that played a transformative role in shaping the Indian economy.

Economic Liberalisation (1991) As the Finance Minister in 1991, Dr. Singh played a pivotal role in liberalizing India's economy. The reforms included reducing trade barriers, dismantling the License Raj system, and opening up key sectors to foreign investment. These reforms kick-started India's economic growth and globalization.

Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) (2000) The Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (Prime Minister's Rural Roads Program) was initiated in the year 2000 when Dr. Manmohan Singh served as the Finance Minister. This initiative had the objective of offering all-weather road connectivity to rural regions, with the aim of fostering rural development and enhancing accessibility and connectivity. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

These represent only a selection of the significant decisions and initiatives connected to Dr. Manmohan Singh's roles as India's Prime Minister and a prominent figure in the Indian government. His tenure witnessed substantial progress in economic policy, diplomatic relations, social welfare, and the enhancement of infrastructure. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA) (2005) Under Dr. Manmohan Singh's leadership, the government introduced the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act in 2005, which was subsequently renamed the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). This social welfare initiative was designed to offer a legal assurance of a minimum of 100 days of employment per year to rural households, with the overarching goal of addressing rural poverty and unemployment.

Right to Information Act (RTI) (2005) During Dr. Manmohan Singh's time in office, the enactment of the Right to Information Act represented a substantial piece of legislation. This law grants Indian citizens the authority to request information from government agencies and institutions, serving as a crucial tool for enhancing transparency, accountability, and curbing corruption within public administration. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Indo-US Civil Nuclear Agreement (2005) Dr. Manmohan Singh's notable foreign policy initiative was the Indo-US Civil Nuclear Agreement, often referred to as the 123 Agreement.

This historic accord facilitated civil nuclear cooperation between India and the United States, granting India access to nuclear technology and fuel for its civilian nuclear energy program. This was achieved even though India is not a signatory to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

