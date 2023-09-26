Manmohan Singh and Politics

-Manmohan Singh served as the finance minister of India in PV Narsimha Rao’s government, Singh has been given credit for economic liberalization in the country in 1991. The reforms made the Indian economy more accessible for foreign investors which increased FDI and reducing government control. It greatly contributed in the country’s economic growth. The liberalization of the Indian economy in 1991 is credited with unleashing competitive markets and enabling the forces of creative destruction leading to benefits that can be witnessed today also.

-He also brought National Rural Employment guarantee act (NREGA) which later came to be known as MGNREGA.

-Right to Information act (RTI) was passed in 2005 under Manmohan Singh government which made the transparency of information between the government and public better.

-Manmohan Singh is currently a member of Rajya Sabha.

(With inputs from ANI)

