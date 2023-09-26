Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with many leaders extend greetings to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on his 91st Birthday on Tuesday.

India's former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh is celebrating his 91st birthday today i.e. on 26 September. Born in 1932, Manmohan Singh was the 13th prime minister of India. He served as the Prime Minister from 2004-2014 and was the longest serving PMafter Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apart from being an economist, he also served as Reserve Bank of India governor from 1982-1985. Today on his birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with several other leaders have extended their greetings to the former PM.

Also Read: Manmohan Singh birthday: Five major reforms by former PM of India Taking to X (formerly Twitter) PM Modi wrote, “Birthday wishes to former PM Dr Manmohan Singh Ji. I pray for his long life and good health." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also extended birthday wishes and called the former PM rare example of simplicity, dignity and grace in politics. He wrote, “On his birthday, I extend my best wishes to Former Prime Minister, Dr Manmohan Singh ji. He is a rare example of simplicity, dignity and grace in politics. A true statesman Prime Minister, whose actions spoke more than his words, we are forever grateful for his tremendous contribution to the nation. Wishing him good health, happiness and a long life ahead."

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also wished the party’s veteran leader and said “Today Dr. Manmohan Singh turns 91. He has always been an outstanding symbol of erudition and learning. But much more than that he has always epitomised grace, sobriety, humility and dignity in whichever position he has held. These are extremely rare qualities in our public life, even more so now."

“I have heard Presidents and Prime Ministers refer to him as a guru. He does not need self-advertisement. On a personal note, I still recall the time in Sep-Oct 1986 when as Deputy Chairman he inducted Arvind Virmani, Rakesh Mohan and myself into the Planning Commission which was a tremendous learning experience," Jairam Ramesh said on X.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wishing the veteran leader said “Former Prime Minister, Dr Manmohan Singh ji’s integrity, unwavering commitment to nation-building and economic upliftment of the masses will always be an inspiration to me. Wishing him good health and happiness on his birthday." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

DMK leader and Tamil Nadu CM, MK Stalin said “Birthday greetings to former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh! As PM, his leadership during the global financial crisis and commitment to inclusive policies reshaped India's future. His composed, intellectual, and humble approach serves as an example, providing valuable lessons for leadership in every era. His legacy of progress and stability endures. Here's to more inspiring years!"

Manmohan Singh and Politics -Manmohan Singh served as the finance minister of India in PV Narsimha Rao’s government, Singh has been given credit for economic liberalization in the country in 1991. The reforms made the Indian economy more accessible for foreign investors which increased FDI and reducing government control. It greatly contributed in the country’s economic growth. The liberalization of the Indian economy in 1991 is credited with unleashing competitive markets and enabling the forces of creative destruction leading to benefits that can be witnessed today also.

-He also brought National Rural Employment guarantee act (NREGA) which later came to be known as MGNREGA. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-Right to Information act (RTI) was passed in 2005 under Manmohan Singh government which made the transparency of information between the government and public better.

-Manmohan Singh is currently a member of Rajya Sabha.

(With inputs from ANI) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

