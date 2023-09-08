Manmohan Singh lauds PM Modi's leadership, says ‘India did the right thing…’1 min read 08 Sep 2023, 11:53 AM IST
Former PM Manmohan Singh commends India for prioritizing its sovereign and economic interests under PM Modi's leadership. He also emphasizes the importance of diplomacy and restraint in using foreign policy for partisan politics.
Former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has commended India, under the leadership of PM Modi, prioritising its sovereign and economic interests while while also appealing for peace. Appreciating India's stand on Russia-Ukraine war, he said India has done "the right thing".