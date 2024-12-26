Former Prime Minister of India and veteran Congress leader Manmohan Singh passed away on Thursday, December 26. He was 92.

Singh, who breathed his last at AIIMS, New Delhi, is credited for opening the Indian economy to global competition and often regarded as architect of India’s economic liberalisation as Finance Minister in 1991. Singh went on to become Prime Minister of the Congress-led UPA government.

Singh has not been keeping well for quite some time and has stayed away from public appearances. His only public appearance in 2024 was at the book launch of his daughter at the India International Centre (IIC), New Delhi, in January, 2024.

Political Life Singh never won Lok Sabha elections. He was nominated to the Rajya Sabha for the first time by the Congress party in October 1991, four months after he became the Union Finance Minister. He represented Assam for five terms in the Rajya Sabha and shifted to Rajasthan in 2019, his last term that ended in April this year.

Singh was Prime Minister for two successive terms – from May 22, 2004 to May 22, 2009. The two UPA regimes led by Manmohan Singh are credited with the launch of social welfare initiatives such as guaranteed job schemes -Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee (MNREGA) - and right to education for every child. Reforms including Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) and national identity number, Aadhaar were also launched during Manmohan Singh’s term as PM.

One of the biggest highlights of Singh's regime was securing the India-US Civil Nuclear Agreement, which opened up civilian nuclear cooperation.

Manmohan Singh-led UPA government delivered about 8.5 per cent GDP growth.

Singh's years as Prime Minister were, however, marred with scams- 2G, CWG and Coal block allocations – which eventually paved away for Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government to take over the reins. He also faced accusation of being a ‘remote control’ and ‘accidental’ prime minister.

Academician par excellence Singh was born on September 26, 1932, in a village in the Punjab province of undivided India. He completed his class X from Punjab. In 1957, Singh earned a First Class Honours degree in Economics from University of Cambridge, UK.

In 1962, he o completed D Phil in Economics from Nuffield College at Oxford University. Singh has also worked as faculty ay Punjab University and Delhi School of Economics.

In 1971, Singh joined the government of India as an economic advisor in the commerce ministry. In 1972, he was appointed as Chief Economic Advisor in the ministry of finance in 1972.

Among other positions, Singh has been secretary in the ministry of finance, deputy chairman of the Planning Commission, governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), advisor of the Prime Minister and chairman of the University Grants Commission.

Singh also had a brief stint at the UNCTAD Secretariat as well. He was Secretary General of the South Commission in Geneva between 1987 and 1990.

Finance Minister Singh spent five years between 1991 and 1996 as India's finance minister under Prime Minister Narasimha Rao government. It was under Manmohan Singh’s Finance Ministry term that Indian economy saw a turning point since independence.

Singh leaves behind a legacy of economic achievements by contributing in ushering in economic reforms in the country. A renowned economist,Singh role includes devaluing the rupee, reducing import tariffs, and privatising state-owned enterprises.