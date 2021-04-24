Subscribe
Home >News >India >Manmohan Singh recuperating well from COVID-19: Congress

Manmohan Singh recuperating well from COVID-19: Congress

1 min read . 04:12 PM IST Staff Writer( with inputs from PTI )

  • Singh is stable and is progressing well. He has had no episodes of fever, a Congress leader said
  • Manmohan Singh, 88, was admitted to the AIIMS trauma centre on April 19 after he tested positive for COVID-19

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh, who had tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week, is recuperating well, a Congress leader said on Saturday.

"Singh is stable and is progressing well. He has had no episodes of fever," Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.

He also said, "We want to thank all Congressmen and Congresswomen, and fellow Indians for their wishes and prayers for Dr Manmohan Singh."

Manmohan Singh, 88, was admitted to the AIIMS trauma centre, which is a dedicated COVID facility, on April 19 after he complained of mild fever.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished good health and a speedy recovery to his predecessor Manmohan Singh, who tested positive for the deadly virus. "Wishing our former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh Ji good health and a speedy recovery," Modi tweeted.

Singh, 88, had taken the two doses of COVID-19 vaccine on March 4 and April 3.

On April 20, Rahul Gandhi, former Congress president, also tested positive for covid-19. “After experiencing mild symptoms, I’ve just tested positive for COVID. All those who’ve been in contact with me recently, please follow all safety protocols and stay safe," Gandhi said on Twitter.

