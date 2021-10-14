NEW DELHI : Health of former prime minister Manmohan Singh who is admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) was stable on Thursday, doctors at the premier health institute said.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wished Singh good health and speedy recovery. In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, “I pray for the good health and speedy recovery of Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji."

While Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visited AIIMS to meet the former Prime Minister, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi enquired about Singh’s health. Gandhi also met his wife Gursharan Kaur and also spoke to the doctors attending on Singh.

Singh was admitted to AIIMS on Wednesday evening following complaints of fever, weakness and discomfort.

The Congress party however said that Singh visited the premier health institute for routine check up.

Taking it to twitter Pranav Jha, All India Congress Committee (AICC) Secretary on Wednesday had said, “There are some unsubstantiated rumours with regards to former PM, Dr Manmohan Singh ji’s health. His condition is stable. He is undergoing routine treatment. We will share any updates as needed. We thank our friends in media for their concern."

Singh, 89, is currently under observation, according to people aware of developments at AIIMS who said the former prime minister visited the cardiology department for heart ailment.

Singh has already undergone several cardiac bypass surgeries in past. The latest surgery was conducted on him in January 2009.

Singh, a Rajya Sabha member, leads an active public life. In April 2020 he was appointed as the chief of an internal 11 member committee to formalise Congress party's stand on key national issues particularly in the backdrop of the spread of coronavirus pandemic by party president Sonia Gandhi.

The former prime minister was admitted to AIIMS earlier April this year as he was got infected with covid-19.

Singh an Indian economist, academic, and politician who served as the 13th prime minister of India from 2004 to 2014.

Singh has also been reacting on BJP government’s response to covid-19 pandemic ranging from the lockdown strategy to vaccination program.

Singh had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in April, urging his government to make public the details of the orders of the vaccines placed and also share their distribution strategy since India was “facing an unprecedented emergency".

