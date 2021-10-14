The health condition of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, who was admitted to AIIMS Delhi on Wednesday is now stable. The 89-year-old Congress leader was admitted to the AIIMS for evaluation of fever.

Singh has been complaining of fever since Tuesday.

"The 89-year-old Congress leader was admitted to AIIMS, Delhi for evaluation of fever; his condition is stable," an AIIMS official told ANI news agency.

The former Prime Minister is under the observation of doctors.

Yesterday, several Congress leaders and union ministers wrote wishes for Singh's speedy and full recovery.

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri wrote, "I wish a speedy recovery to former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh Ji. God grant him good health".

Early this year, Singh was admitted to AIIMS-Delhi after he tested positive for coronavirus. Last year as well, the former PM received treatment at AIIMS after complaining of uneasiness. Singh has already undergone several cardiac bypass surgeries in past. The latest surgery was conducted on him in January 2009.

Singh, India's 14th prime minister, is an Oxford- and Cambridge-educated economist credited with shaping India's economic and social welfare reforms.

Singh was born on September 26, 1932, in Punjab. He received his Bachelor’s and Master’s in Economics from Panjab University in 1952 and 1954 respectively. He completed his Economics Tripos from Cambridge University in 1957. He followed this with a D.Phil in Economics from Oxford University in 1962.

Dr Singh went on to teach at Punjab University and the Delhi School of Economics. He joined the Government of India as Economic Advisor in the Commerce Ministry in 1971. He was soon promoted to Chief Economic Advisor in the Finance Ministry in 1972. After a short stint at the UNCTAD Secretariat, he was appointed Secretary-General of the South Commission in Geneva from 1987-1990. In addition, Dr Singh also held the positions of Secretary in the Finance Ministry, Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission, Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, Advisor to the Prime Minister, and Chairman of the University Grants Commission.

Dr Singh has been a Member of the Rajya Sabha since 1991, where he was the Leader of the Opposition from 1998-2004. Following, the Congress Party’s victory in 2004 and 2009, he took the Office of Prime Minister on 22nd May 2004 and again on 22nd May 2009.

