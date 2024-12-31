Manmohan Singh’s wife Gursharan Kaur may continue to get CRPF Z+ security cover

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s wife Gursharan Kaur will continue to be guarded by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) under Z-plus category, sources said on Tuesday. The statement came days after Manmohan Singh died at the 92. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The CRPF protection will continue in her case. She will continue to be guarded by the CRPF’s under Z-plus category. A threat perception review will be held later. It is a routine procedure done for all protected people. It is unlikely that the cover will be removed. No orders have been issued or are likely to be issued," sources told the Hindustan Times.

Manmohan Singh passed away at Delhi's AIIMS on December 26 due to age-related medical complications. He was 92. The former prime minister, who ushered in an era of economic liberalisation in the 1990s, was accorded a state funeral at the Nigambodh Ghat on Saturday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier, a row erupted over a memorial for the former prime minister, with the Congress demanding that Singh's last rites be performed at a place where a memorial could be built later. The party also alleged that the government led by the BJP was "deliberately insulting" the first Sikh prime minister of the country in not doing so.

In 2019, after the government withdrew their Special Protection Group (SPG) protection, Manmohan Singh and his wife were accorded CRPF 'Z+' VIP security cover. Officials had then said the duo was accorded the cover with a strength of about 45 armed commandos who will guard them round-the-clock at their residence on 3, Motilal Nehru Road and during their movement across the country.

The top-notch SPG security cover was then given to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Until November 2019, Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were also protected by the SPG. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Ministry of Home Affairs, however, replaced the SPG cover of the trio with the CRPF Z-plus security after bringing amendments to the SPG Act.