Manmohan Singh passes away: The ex-PM's funeral ceremony, and last rites would be performed on Saturday, December 28. Manmohan Singh's mortal remains would be kept at his residence in New Delhi till pm on Saturday, for the public to pay their tributes.

The Centre has also cancelled all scheduled government programs for Friday, December 27, to mourn the death of the leader who opened the doors of Indian economy for the globe. Additionally, a period of seven days – December 26 to January 1 – will be observed as a week of national mourning in honour of the former prime minister.

In solidarity with the mourning period, the Congress party also suspended all its official events for the next week.

Manmohan Singh breathed his last at AIIMS New Delhi, on Thursday, December 26.

Manmohan Singh's funeral awaits daughter's arrival Manmohan Singh's daughter is yet to return from the United States to India. Singh's daughter will reach Delhi on Friday late night. It is customary that the family be present for the final rites, and this is why the ceremony has been rescheduled for Saturday.

Manmohan Singh passes away: State honours for ex-PM Congress secretary KC Venugopal said that the former prime minster would be cremated with full state honours.

" At 8am tomorrow, 28 December, his mortal remains will be taken to AICC HQ and the public and Congress workers will have the opportunity to offer their tributes between 8.30 am - 9.30 am tomorrow.

A congress meeting, comprising of CWC Members, permanent and special invitees is also scheduled at the AICC headquarters at 5:30 pm on Friday, December 27, KC Venugopal announced on X.

Manmohan Singh passes away: Funeral location Keeping with the protocol, funerals of former Prime Ministers have been held at designated places in Delhi. According to sources, the last rites of many former Prime Ministers including Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, and Rajiv Gandhi were all performed at the Rajghat, the national memorial dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi.

