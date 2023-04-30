The 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio program is all set to be broadcast worldwide today, Sunday, April 30. It will be a historic moment with the 100th episode to be broadcast live in the United Nations headquarters in New York. The program, which started on October 3, 2014, has become a key pillar of the government's citizen-outreach program addressing multiple social groups such as women, youth, and farmers and has spurred community action.
A report on ‘Mann Ki Baat’ by the Institute for Competitiveness was released at a media conference event on Friday. The report is the result of an extensive study of the 99-episode transcripts of Mann Ki Baat published from 2014-2023 using Natural Language Processing tools. It is a comprehensive compilation of a ‘decade of reflection’ on the impact that the platform championed by Prime Minister Modi has made on galvanizing people’s resolve and action to bring about societal change and transformation. Read more here
Here are the Finding from IIM Rohtak Study:
1) 73% people are optimistic and feel country is going to progress.
2) 58% of listeners say living conditions have improved.
3) 59% have reported increased trust in govt.
4) 60% people interested in nation building.
PM Modi in a tweet wrote “Do tune in at 11 AM for Mann Ki Baat 100. This has been a truly special journey, in which we have celebrated the collective spirit of the people of India and highlighted inspiring life journeys."
A special study conducted by the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) has said that around 76% of Indian media persons believe Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat has played a significant role in introducing the real Bharat to countrymen. IIMC Director General Prof. Sanjay Dwivedi pointed out that the study also tried to understand which issue discussed by the Prime Minister in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ had the most influence. In response, 40% of respondents mentioned ‘education’, while 26% said ‘information about grassroots innovators’ as the most influential topic.
From a pan-India design challenge for entrepreneurs to develop substitutes for single-use plastic items to the visit of youths to lighthouses, the Union Ministry of Tourism has planned "100 days of action" to mark the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Mann ki Baat" radio broadcast. The episode is scheduled to be broadcast on Sunday. The ministry will celebrate the 100th episode through its Yuva Tourism Clubs, officials said on Saturday.
Modi has mentioned tourism from time to time on "Mann ki Baat". In order to initiate a celebration of the 100th episode of the broadcast, the ministry proposes to undertake a special initiative of "100 Episodes of Mann ki Baat – 100 days of Action" through the Yuva Tourism Clubs, it said in a statement. The ministry has constituted 30,000 Yuva Tourism Clubs till date, it said, adding that it proposes to increase the number to 50,000 in the 100 days starting May 1.
The Indian High Commission in London, UK will at 6:30 am on Sunday host a special screening of the 100th episode of PM Modi's "Mann Ki Baat"
The man behind the 'Selfie with Daughter' initiative, Sunil Jaglan, said that the campaign which was launched from a small village in Haryana about eight years ago to raise awareness about ills like female foeticide has gradually snowballed into a success. Jaglan, a former Sarpanch of Bibipur village in Jind, had launched the campaign from the village in June 2015. His initiative had drawn praise from even Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who even mentioned it in his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' radio address.
Under the campaign, Jaglan urged people to take photographs with their daughters and upload them on social media. He later created a dedicated website for the initiative where people could share selfies with their daughters.
"I am happy to state that eight years after the 'Selfie with Daughter' campaign was launched, it has been a success. The campaign has also received great support from different parts of the world," Jaglan said.
"I feel the campaign has had some positive impact in my own district and some other places as well and has helped bring a change in the people's mindset towards the girl child," he said.
"...This is a unique platform. It's reached out to both rural & urban populations effectively...More than 23 crore people have watched every episode of Mann Ki Baat...", said Archna Vyas, Deputy Director, Program Advocacy, Communications and Behavioral Insights at Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation on the report by Institute for Competitiveness (IFC), Axis My India & Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation on the impact of Mann Ki Baat.
PM Modi monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' made brought about a "behavioural change" among people with the kind of exchanges with the listeners during the show, Dr Amit Kapoor, Chairman, Institute for Competitiveness, said on Saturday.
"It made a very huge sense for us to understand the impact it creates, we found unique things as we went along. We saw behavioural change in people with the kind of conversations that PM Modi made with the people. About 100 crore people heard these conversations. These conversations discussed topics that mattered to citizens," he said while speaking to ANI.
Pradeep Gupta, founder and CMD of 'Axis My India' which was the knowledge partner in the research, said that the issues impacting the people due to PM Modi's interaction varied from place to place.
"It was a different kind of study in itself as we had to know what kind of changes Mann Ki Baat made in the lives of the people. Different issues had impact on different places. For example, in Madhya Pradesh's village of Betul, people were initially not ready to get themselves vaccinated. But when PM Modi interacted with them directly about it. The villagers had their own concept of why they were not taking the vaccines. But within a few days of the Prime Minister's interaction, every villager got vaccinated and benefitted," Gupta told ANI.
Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar released Coffee Table Book "Collective Spirit, Concrete Action", authored by Shashi Shekhar Vempati, former CEO, Prasar Bharati, which describes the impact of the programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on the nation.
Dhankhar, who was speaking at the national conclave 'Mann Ki Baat @ 100' in New Delhi, said the programme reached every nook and corner of the country and is unparalleled in reach and popularity. He also credited the program for giving recognition and brand value to local art and artisans, and for generating a market space for them.
The Vice President said that as 'Mann Ki Baat' completes its 100th episode, it will be the foundation to 'India @ 100'. He said that India will be at the top of the world when it will celebrate the centenary of Independence in 2047.
The program will be telecast live by Doordarshan in Raj Bhavans across the country. The Raj Bhavan in Mumbai will host citizens from Maharashtra who have been mentioned by the Prime Minister in previous editions of Mann Ki Baat along with other eminent personalities from the state.
Studies have shown that over 100 crore people have connected to Mann Ki Baat at least once, it speaks directly to people, celebrates grassroots-level changemakers and achievements of people and has influenced people towards positive actions. The research report identified five key themes associated with Mann Ki Baat, cleanliness and sanitation, health, wellness, water conservation, and sustainability.
Apart from 22 Indian languages and 29 dialects, Mann Ki Baat is broadcast in 11 foreign languages including French, Chinese, Indonesian, Tibetan, Burmese, Baluchi, Arabic, Pashtu, Persian, Dari, and Swahili. Mann Ki Baat is being broadcast by more than 500 broadcast centers of All India Radio.
The central government has also released a video showing how the radio show is recorded by the Prime Minister. PM Modi can be seen interacting with a group of technicians before moving to the recording studio in the video. Later, he addresses the audience without any written script.
The Consulate General of India in New York, along with community organizations is also hosting the broadcast of the 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' for members of the Indian-American and diaspora community in New Jersey
