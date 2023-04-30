Mann Ki Baat 100th episode: PM Modi's radio show to go global today | 10 updates2 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2023, 08:32 AM IST
BJP-ruled states have made elaborate arrangements to celebrate the 100th episode of PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat radio show.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio program ‘Mann Ki Baat’ is all set to hit the century on Sunday, April 30, when he will address the 100th episode of his radio talk at 11 am today. The show will be broadcast live at the UN headquarters in New York, India's mission.
