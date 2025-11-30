Mann Ki Baat 128th edition highlights: PM Modi lauds ICC Women’s World Cup win, speaks about Ram Mandir event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the ICC Women’s World Cup win and India’s space ecosystem during the 128th edition of his 'Mann Ki Baat' monthly address to the nation. In the radio broadcast, he mentioned Ram Mandir event and praised the country's new ideas, innovation and youth power.

Advertisement

Asserting that November brought a lot of aspirations, he recalled the major events that outlined this month. Referring to INS Mahe's induction in the Navi and Skyroot's Infinity Campus, he stated, “India has taken a major step in maintenance, repair, and overhaul in the aviation sector. Last week, INS Mahe was inducted into the Indian Navy in Mumbai. Last week, India's space ecosystem got a new boost with Skyroot's Infinity Campus.”

He appreciated significant achievements in the field of sports, including ICC Women’s World Cup. He further mentioned that India won 20 medals at Deaf Olympics which were held in Tokyo, giving its best performance till date.

“In the world of sports, too, India is making quick strides. A few days ago, it was announced that India will host the Commonwealth Games. These achievements belong to the nation and the countrymen,” PM Modi said during his 30 November address.

Advertisement

Noting, Women's Kabaddi World Cup win in Dhaka, he said Indian women players also created history. This marked India's second straight World Cup title. He also lauded athletes' performance in World Boxing Cup Finals.

Suggesting that women’s Blind Cricket World Cup victory is one of the greatest victories in Indian sports history, he said “Nowadays a new sporting culture of Endurance Sports is also rapidly emerging in the country,” adding, “Until a few years ago, special events like Marathon and Bikethon were limited to a select few. But now, a lot has changed and more than 1,500 endurance sports events are held across the country every month."

PM Modi mentions Ram Mandir event, Vande Mataram anniversary, Constitution Day In the latest edition of his radio programme, the Prime Minister talked about the 150th anniversary of the National song ‘Vande Mataram’ which was celebrated on November 7.

Advertisement

“The month of November has brought a lot of aspirations. A few days ago, on 26th November, a special event was organised in the Central Hall of the Parliament on the occasion of Constitution Day. A grand series of nationwide events commenced on the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram, “PM Modi said highlighting the grand celebrations of that day.

"On 25 November, Dharma Dhwaja was hoisted at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. On the same day, Panchjanya Memorial was inaugurated in Kurukshetra's Jyotisar," PM Modi added.

In the previous monthly address, which was aired on October 26, the Prime Minister acknowledged the contribution of India’s coffee sector which is increasingly gaining global recognition. He also commended young creators contributing to the revival of Sanskrit.