New Delhi: In his latest address to the nation, Prime minister Narendra Modi hailed khadi startups emerging in the country, along with India's diverse handloom industry spread across the length and breadth of the country. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PM Modi also talked up the government's drug rehabilitation portal 'Manas' among other things in his latest radio address to the nation 'Mann ki baat'.

Women involved in the handloom industry are earning more after participating in the UNNATI Self Help Group and receiving training in block dying and printing, PM Modi said.

Also read: Mann Ki Baat: ‘Cheer for Bharat’, PM says to encourage players at Paris Olympics “These women who spread the magic of colours on clothes are earning lakhs of rupees today," he said.

A fledgling industry and more Startups, along with AI-backed initiatives, have promoted the handloom industry in India, the prime minister said.

“Kosha AI, Handloom India, D-Junk, Novatax, Brahmaputra Fables; many such start-ups are also engaged in making handloom products popular," he stated. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The turnover of Khadi Village Industry has crossed ₹1.5 lakh crore for the first time, marking a 400% increase in Khadi sales across the country, PM Modi said in his address.

The promotion of khadi is creating a large number of new employment opportunities, especially for women, the prime minister added.

The prime minister also talked about the drug rehabilitation centre and a digital platform called 'Manas' which was launched recently to tackle the menace of drug addiction. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“This is a very big step in the fight against drug abuse. A few days ago, the helpline and portal of 'Manas' was launched," PM Modi said.

“The government has issued a toll-free number '1933'. Anyone can call on this number to get necessary advice or information related to rehabilitation. If anyone has any other information related to drugs, they can also share it with the Narcotics Control Bureau by calling on this number. All information shared with MANAS is kept confidential," he added.

A continuous effort PM Modi also praised the rising tiger population, as well as the surge in forest area cover in the country, which is happening on the back of widespread public participation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He also urged people to upload selfies with the national flag on the government website 'harghartiranga.com' as the country approaches Independence Day.

The prime minister also recalled the recent inclusion of Charaideo Maidam of Assam in the list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites in his address.

Also read: PM Modi mentions 'Araku Coffee' in Mann Ki Baat: ‘Known for rich aroma’ "Charaideo means a shining city on the hills. This was the first capital of the Ahom dynasty. The people of the Ahom dynasty traditionally kept the mortal remains of their ancestors and their valuables in the Maidam," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This will promote tourism to the site, he added.

Prime minister Narendra Modi also spoke to Indian students who recently won four gold medals and one silver medal in the international mathematics Olympiad and discussed their strategies for success in his address.

