'Mann ki Baat' can be done after vaccinating everyone: Rahul Gandhi takes jibe at Centre

'Mann ki Baat' can be done after vaccinating everyone: Rahul Gandhi takes jibe at Centre

Premium
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi takes a jibe at the Centre on the ongoing COVID-19 vaccinations
1 min read . 01:43 PM IST ANI

  • Please just vaccinate all people in the country, even if you do 'Mann Ki Baat' after that, Rahul Gandhi tweeted
  • It came ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'

Taking a jibe at the Centre on the ongoing COVID-19 vaccinations, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday shared a graph and stated 'just vaccinate all people in the country'.

"Please just vaccinate all people in the country, even if you do 'Mann Ki Baat' after that," he tweeted in Hindi.

This tweet came ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'.

