PM Modi's first Mann Ki Baat of 2023. Key takeaways2 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 12:11 PM IST
- PM Modi said that 50 million tonnes of e-waste are being brought every year
- PM Modi mentioned how India has done significant work for wetlands
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 97th edition of Mann Ki Baat-his monthly radio programme- said India is a democratic society by nature.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×