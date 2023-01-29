"Democracy is in our veins, it is in our culture - it has been an integral part of our work for centuries. By nature, we are a Democratic Society," Prime Minister said.

Further, PM Modi raised concerns about the rise in electronic waste in the world. Citing a United Nations report, PM Modi said that 50 million tonnes of e-waste are being brought every year. Every second 800 laptops are thrown away, PM said. But, 17 types of precious metals, including gold and silver can be extracted from this e-waste through different processes, he added.

Praising Uttarakhand-based Attero recycling a company that recycles e-waste, PM said "Attero has obtained many patents in this field. It has also earned a lot of awards by preparing its own e-waste recycling technology".

Further, PM Modi mentioned how India has done significant work for wetlands. "You will be happy to know the work India has done for its wetlands. Wetlands are very important for the existence of our earth because many birds and animals depend on them".

Mentioning the winter games in Kashmir, the prime minister said, "Kashmiri youth make cricket even more amazing in the snow. Through this, there is also a search for young players in Kashmir, who will later play as Team India. In Kashmir, there is a lot of enthusiasm among the youth regarding sports".

PM Modi also mentioned Odisha's milletpreneurs. He said, "Milletpreneurs of Odisha are in the limelight these days. A Self Help Group of about 1500 women of the tribal district Sundergarh is associated with the Odisha millets mission. Here women are making everything from millets...to cookies, rasgulla, gulab jamun, and even cakes. Due to their great demand in the market, the income of women is also increasing".