PM Modi's first Mann Ki Baat of 2023. Key takeaways

PM Modi also mentioned Odisha's milletpreneurs. He said, "Milletpreneurs of Odisha are in the limelight these days. A Self Help Group of about 1500 women of the tribal district Sundergarh is associated with the Odisha millets mission. Here women are making everything from millets...to cookies, rasgulla, gulab jamun, and even cakes. Due to their great demand in the market, the income of women is also increasing".