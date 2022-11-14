Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again invited people to share their ideas and suggestions for the upcoming episode of the 'Mann Ki Baat' radio program scheduled for November 27, 2022, at 11 am.

According to a press release by Prime Minister's Office, interested people can share their ideas on MyGov, Namo App, or dial 1800-11-7800 till November 25 at 11.45 pm.

"I look forward to receiving your insightful ideas and suggestions for this month's #MannKiBaat, which will take place on the 27th. Share them on MyGov, the NaMo App, or record your message by dialing 1800-11-7800," the Prime Minister tweeted while sharing the MyGov invitation.

Mann Ki Baat, a monthly radio broadcast, is hosted by PM Modi in which he addresses the people of the nation on All India Radio, DD National, and DD News.

Last month, PM Modi addressed the 94th edition of Mann Ki Baat on October 30. He emphasized an eco-friendly lifestyle and nature conservation and said that sensitivity towards the environment is inherent to Indian society.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the country's strides in science and technology in the 94th episode of his Mann Ki Baat program. He said that India is doing wonders in space sector.

“Our country is doing wonders in the solar sector as well as the space sector. India has placed 36 satellites in space simultaneously just a day before Diwali. With this launching, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and from Kutch to Kohima, in the whole country, digital connectivity will be further strengthened," he stated.

He also recalled that earlier in India the space sector was confined within the purview of government systems.

Since the space sector was opened for India's youth and revolutionary changes have started coming into it. Indian industries and start-ups are engaged in bringing new innovations and new technologies in this field, he added.

(With ANI inputs)