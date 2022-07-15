In the 90th edition of his monthly 'Mann ki Baat', PM Modi remembered the dark chapter in India's history- the Emergency, which was imposed in 1975 and said that it was our democratic mindset that eventually prevailed
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited people to share their ideas and suggestions for the upcoming episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'.
“PM Narendra Modi looks forward to sharing his thoughts on themes and issues that matter to you. The Prime Minister invites you to share your ideas on topics he should address on," read the MyGov page inviting audience suggestions.
How you can send your ideas
The ideas can be shared on MyGov and Namo App.
According to MyGov, audiences can send their suggestions in the open forum on their website or dial the toll-free number 1800-11-7800 and record their message in Hindi or English.
"Some of the recorded messages may become part of the broadcast," it said.
You can also give a missed call on 1922 and follow the link received in SMS to directly give your suggestions to the Prime Minister.
Further, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also tweeted routes people can take to send their message.
"Do you have inputs for this month's #MannKiBaat, which will take place on the 31st? I look forward to hearing them... share them either on MyGov or the NaMo App. Record your message by dialling 1800-11-7800," PM Modi tweeted.
Messages received so far
People have already posted some of their suggestion on the MyGov website.
“Honorable PM sir, please talk about the need for rainwater harvesting and water conservation. Also, talk about proper sanitation practices which can keep diseases like malaria, away (sic)," wrote one person.
“Respected PM Modiji, Please reinforce the importance of Swacch Bharat. Swacchata is not just the government's, but every single citizen's responsibility (sic)," wrote another.
In the 90th edition of his monthly 'Mann ki Baat', PM Modi remembered the dark chapter in India's history- the Emergency, which was imposed in 1975 and said that it was our democratic mindset that eventually prevailed.
He also applauded all those who resisted that period and said that even after the Emergency people did not lose faith in democracy.
The Prime Minister further said that during the Emergency the citizens were deprived of all rights, including the Right to Life and Personal Liberty is given by Article 21 of the Constitution.
PM Modi further said that the country's courts, every Constitutional institution, the press everything was brought under control and Censorship was so stringent that nothing could be published without approval.
