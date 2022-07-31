Mann Ki Baat highlights: PM Modi urges people to make Indian toys famous

Mann Ki Baat highlights: PM Modi urges people to make Indian toys famous4 min read . 12:27 PM IST
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi paid tribute to all the freedom fighters including Shaheed Udham Singh who sacrificed their life for the nation.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his thoughts on various topics with the people in the country and abroad through his monthly radio program ‘Mann Ki Baat’. He addressed the 91st edition of this half an hour show, which is aired on the last Sunday of every month. The Prime Minister said that the citizens are going to witness a splendid and historic moment as India will complete 75 years of independence on August 15 this year.
He also paid tribute to all the freedom fighters including Shaheed Udham Singh who sacrificed their life for the nation.
Take a look at 91st edition of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ highlights
1) India's freedom struggle
During his address at Mann Ki Baat program today, the Prime Minister talked about India's freedom struggle and said that Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is taking the form of a mass movement. He cited an example of events took place in Meghalaya and Karnataka earlier this month.
“People remembered the brave warrior of Meghalaya U Tirot Singh on his death anniversary. Tirot Singh fiercely opposed the British conspiracy to control the Khasi Hills and destroy the culture there. Many artists gave beautiful performances in this program," he said.
Further, PM Modi said, “In Karnataka, a unique campaign named Amrita Bharathi Kannadarthi was also launched. In this, grand programs related to the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav were organized at 75 places in the state. In these, along with remembering the great freedom fighters of Karnataka, efforts were also made to bring to the fore the local literary achievements."
He said that another endeavor that has been taken in July this year is Azadi Ki Railgadi Aur Railway Station. The objective of this effort is to make people know the role of Indian Railways in the freedom struggle. He said that there are many such railway stations in the country, which are associated with the history of the freedom movement like Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Junction Gomoh, Kakori Railway Station, Vanchi Maniyachchi Junction, etc.
He said that from August 13 to 13, 'Har Ghar Tiranga- Har Ghar Tiranga' is also being organized. He urged the people to change their social media profile pictures to tricolor from August 2 to 15 this year.
2) Importance of Ayurveda
PM Modi asserted AYUSH has played a crucial role in the fight against Covid-19 global pandemic, adding that there is growing interest in Ayurveda and Indian medicine around the world. He informed that AYUSH exports have witnessed a record growth and many new start-ups are also emerging in this sector. A Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit was also held recently, in which investment proposals of about ₹10,000 crore have been received.
“During Covid-19, there has been a lot of increase in research on medicinal plants. Many research studies are being published on this. The Indian Virtual Herbarium was just launched in the month of July," he added.
3) India's toy industry
PM Modi said that the local toys of India are eco-friendly, consonant with both tradition and nature. He stated that the country's import of toys has reduced to 70% as compared to earlier.
“Indian Manufacturers are now making toys based on Indian Mythology, History and Culture. Toy manufacturers from India are also working closely with the world's leading Global Toy Brands. In Bangalore, a start-up named Shumme Toys is focusing on eco-friendly toys. In Gujarat, Arkidzoo Company is making AR-based Flash Cards and AR-based Storybooks. Pune-based company, Funvention is engaged in kindling the interest of children in Science, Technology and Maths through Learning, Toys and Activity Puzzles," PM Modi cited.
4) Indian athletes
In his address, PM Modi extended wishes to PV Sindhu for winning her first title of Singapore Open. Neeraj Chopra also continued his excellent performance and won the silver medal for the country in the World Athletics Championship, he said.
“At the Ireland Para Badminton International as well, our players have boosted the glory of the country by winning 11 medals. Indian players also performed well in the World Cadet Wrestling Championship held in Rome. Our athlete Suraj has done wonders in the Greco-Roman event. He has won the Gold Medal of Wrestling in this event after a long gap of 32 years," he added.
5) Class 10th, 12th exam results
He said, “I congratulate all those students who have achieved success through their hard work and dedication. Due to the pandemic, the last two years have been extremely challenging. The courage and restraint shown by our youth in these circumstances is highly commendable. I wish everyone a bright future."
