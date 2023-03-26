Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the 99th edition of the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio program, the third address to the nation through his monthly show. He talked about India's success in the field of renewable energy, women's empowerment, organ donation awareness, the Covid-19 pandemic, and many other important topics.

The program is held every month on the last Sunday, through which the PM Modi interacts with the nation. Its first show aired on 3rd October 2014. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is making special arrangements for the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat which will take place on April 30.

A look at key takeaways from PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat

1) Organ Donation: PM Modi said that organ donation has become a very important means of imparting life to someone. “It is said that when a person donates one’s body after death, it creates a possibility for eight to nine people to get a new life. It is a matter of satisfaction, that today awareness about Organ Donation is also rising in the country, In the year 2013, there were less than five thousand cases of organ donation in our country; but in 2022, this number has increased to more than fifteen thousand," he said.

2) Renewable energy: He said people across the world talk about India's phenomenal success in the field of renewable energy. “The scientific understanding we have about the power of the Sun, the traditions of worshiping the Sun, are rarely seen in other places. This spirit of 'Sabka Prayas' is taking India's Solar Mission forward today. Diu has become the first district in India, which is using 100% clean energy for all day time needs."

3) Kashi-Tamil Sangamam: The Prime Minister said that 'Saurashtra-Tamil Sangamam' will run from April 17 to 30. “A few months ago, one such tradition started in Kashi. During the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam, the centuries-old historical and cultural ties between Kashi and the Tamil region were celebrated. When we know and learn about each other, this feeling of oneness strengthens. With this spirit of unity, 'Saurashtra-Tamil Sangamam' will be held in different parts of Gujarat next month."

4) Jammu and Kashmir: People of Kashmir related to agriculture are diffusing the fragrance of its success these days, said PM Modi. “Farmers had been engaged in traditional maize cultivation for decades, but some farmers thought of doing something different. They turned to floriculture, that is, the cultivation of flowers. Today, around two and a half thousand farmers are cultivating lavender here. They have also been handheld through the Aroma Mission of the Central Government. This new cultivation has greatly increased the income of the farmers."

5) Women empowerment: He said daughters of the country are raising the flag of their bravery in all three armed forces. “Group Captain Shalija Dhami has become the first woman Air Force officer to get a Command Appointment in a Combat Unit. She has a flying experience of about 3000 hours. Similarly, brave heart Captain Shiva Chauhan of the Indian Army has become the first woman officer to be posted at Siachen. Shiva will be stationed for three months in Siachen where the temperature drops to minus sixty (-60) degrees."