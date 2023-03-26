Mann Ki Baat highlights: PM Modi hails India's success in renewable energy field

A look at key takeaways from PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat

1) Organ Donation: PM Modi said that organ donation has become a very important means of imparting life to someone. “It is said that when a person donates one’s body after death, it creates a possibility for eight to nine people to get a new life. It is a matter of satisfaction, that today awareness about Organ Donation is also rising in the country, In the year 2013, there were less than five thousand cases of organ donation in our country; but in 2022, this number has increased to more than fifteen thousand," he said.