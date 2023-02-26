PM Modi also spoke about teleconsultation through E-Sanjeevani app. He said that at the time of the Covid-19 pandemic, the eSanjeevani App proved to be a great boon for the people. PM said that over 10 crore consultations have been done using the eSanjeevani App. He added, “The power of Digital India is visible everywhere. The E-Sanjeevani app is helping in teleconsultation with doctors. I congratulate doctors and people for using this app. It helped a lot during the pandemic time." He also added that the app has been a useful tool for people living in Himalayan areas, Middle-class people.

