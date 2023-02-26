Mann Ki Baat Highlights: PM Modi talks about India's UPI to E-Sanjeevani app. Check key points here3 min read . 12:13 PM IST
- PM Modi in his address said that Mann Ki Baat has become a wonderful medium for expression of public participation.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 26 February addressed the 98th edition of the monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat at 11 am.
The program is held every month on the last Sunday, through which the PM Modi interacts with the nation. Its first show had aired on 3rd October 2014. While addressing the 98th Edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme, PM Modi remarked that the UPI (Unified Payments Interface) system and e-Sanjeevani App are shining example of the power of Digital India.
In his address he also said that Mann Ki Baat has become a wonderful medium for expression of public participation.
Here are the Key Takeaways
PM started his address with the craze of Indian toys in foreign countries. He said, "Indian toys have become such a craze that their demand has increased even in foreign countries Nowadays, Indian toys have become such a craze that their demand has increased even in foreign countries. When we spoke of Indian genres of story-telling in “Mann Ki Baat’, their fame also reached far and wide."
PM Modi also spoke about teleconsultation through E-Sanjeevani app. He said that at the time of the Covid-19 pandemic, the eSanjeevani App proved to be a great boon for the people. PM said that over 10 crore consultations have been done using the eSanjeevani App. He added, “The power of Digital India is visible everywhere. The E-Sanjeevani app is helping in teleconsultation with doctors. I congratulate doctors and people for using this app. It helped a lot during the pandemic time." He also added that the app has been a useful tool for people living in Himalayan areas, Middle-class people.
Highlighting country's digital strides, PM said many countries of the world are drawn to India's UPI. He spoke about the recent, UPI-Pay Link which was launched between India and Singapore. "Now, people of Singapore and India are transferring money from their mobile phones in the same way as they do within their respective countries, he said.
PM Modi also spoke about the revival of Triveni Kumbha Mahotsav of Bengal after 700 years. “Two years ago, the Triveni Kumbha Mahotsav of Bengal was revived after 700 years. I applaud the people's efforts who not only revived a tradition but also are protecting the cultural heritage of India" Further adding, he stated, “Kumbh Mela was organised last year to restore the cultural heritage of Tribeni and revive the glory of Kumbh tradition. Seven centuries later, the three-day Kumbh Mahasnan and the fair have infused a new energy into the region."
Speaking about Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, PM Modi said waste to wealth is also an important dimension of the abhiyan. Sharing an example of Kamala Moharana, a sister from Kendrapada district of Odisha who runs a self-help group. "The women of this group make many things like baskets and mobile stands from milk pouches and other plastic packing materials, he said.
PM also wished Holi festival is just a few days from today and asked the people to celebrate the festival with the resolve of 'Vocal for Local.'
