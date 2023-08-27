comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Aug 25 2023 15:56:39
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 605.45 -0.88%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 570.25 -1.12%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 116.9 -1.14%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 970.45 0.15%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 443.85 -1.53%
Business News/ News / India/  B20 Summit 2023 LIVE updates: PM Narendra Modi to address Business 20 Summit today in Delhi
Back
LIVE UPDATES

B20 Summit 2023 LIVE updates: PM Narendra Modi to address Business 20 Summit today in Delhi

1 min read . Updated: 27 Aug 2023, 08:04 AM IST Livemint

B20 Summit and Mann Ki Baat LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address B20 Summit, as well as, the 104th edition of his monthly radio show Mann Ki Baat today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 104th episode of Mann ki Baat and B20 Summit on Sunday (PTI)Premium
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 104th episode of Mann ki Baat and B20 Summit on Sunday (PTI)

B20 Summit LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday will address the B20 Summit India 2023 in Delhi. PM Modi will also address the 104th episode of his monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat, today. The Mann Ki Baat radio show will begin at 11 am (IST) while his speech at the Business 20 (B20) will start at 12 noon. PM Modi informed about his address at the B20 Summit on X platform (former Twitter). PM wrote, "At 12 noon, 27th August, I will be addressing the B20 Summit India 2023. This platform is bringing together a wide range of stakeholders working in the business world". Today is the last day of the B20 Summit. It began on 25 August with the theme R.A.I.S.E – Responsible, Accelerated, Innovative, Sustainable and Equitable Businesses. It is the official G20 dialogue forum with the global business community.

Read all the latest updates on B20 Summit and Mann Ki Baat at Mint's LIVE blog:

27 Aug 2023, 08:04:58 AM IST

Mann Ki Baat Live: PM Modi to address 104th episode today

Prime Minister Modi will address the 104th episode of his monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat, today.

The broadcasting of the programme will start at 11 am.

27 Aug 2023, 07:51:59 AM IST

B20 India Summit 2023 theme

The theme of the B20 India Summit 2023 is R.A.I.S.E: Responsible, Accelerated, Innovative, Sustainable, Equitable Businesses.

27 Aug 2023, 07:50:56 AM IST

What is B20 India Summit?

The Business 20 (B20) is the official G20 dialogue forum with the global business community.

B20 Summit India brings policymakers, business leaders and experts from across the world to deliberate and discuss the B20 India Communique.

The B20 India Communique includes 54 recommendations and 172 policy actions for submission to the G20.

The Summit is being attended by over 1,500 delegates from about 55 countries.

27 Aug 2023, 07:49:31 AM IST

B20 India Summit 2023 LIVE: PM Modi to address Summit at 12 noon

PM Modi informed on the X platform that he will be addressing the B20 Summit today (27 August) at 12 noon. He added, "This platform is bringing together a wide range of stakeholders working in the business world. It is among the most important G20 Groups, with a clear focus on boosting economic growth".

27 Aug 2023, 07:45:52 AM IST

B20 India Summit 2023 LIVE: PM Modi to deliver speech today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver speech on the last day of B20 Summit at 12 noon in Delhi.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App