B20 Summit LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday will address the B20 Summit India 2023 in Delhi. PM Modi will also address the 104th episode of his monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat, today. The Mann Ki Baat radio show will begin at 11 am (IST) while his speech at the Business 20 (B20) will start at 12 noon. PM Modi informed about his address at the B20 Summit on X platform (former Twitter). PM wrote, "At 12 noon, 27th August, I will be addressing the B20 Summit India 2023. This platform is bringing together a wide range of stakeholders working in the business world". Today is the last day of the B20 Summit. It began on 25 August with the theme R.A.I.S.E – Responsible, Accelerated, Innovative, Sustainable and Equitable Businesses. It is the official G20 dialogue forum with the global business community.

