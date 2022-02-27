Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday shared his thoughts with the people in the country and abroad through his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'. It is the 86th episode of the monthly radio programme of the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister's monthly radio broadcast 'Mann ki Baat' is aired on the last Sunday of every month. The programme will be broadcast on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan and also on AIR News and mobile app.

The first episode of the programme was broadcast on October 3, 2014.

PM Modi Mann Ki Baat Live updates:

National Science Day: PM Modi urges families to start with small efforts to develop a scientific temperament in children

"How does a calculator work, how does a remote control work, what are sensors? Along with this, are such scientific elements also discussed in the house? Maybe we can easily explain these things behind the everyday functioning of the household, what is the inherent science behind a phenomenon," PM Modi said during his Mann Ki Baat.

Daughters playing responsibilities in new and bigger roles: PM Modi

Citing this year's Republic Day parade, PM Modi said that daughters are playing responsibilities in new and bigger roles and protecting the country. "Daughters are flying modern fighter planes...taking admission in Sainik schools. Similarly, thousands of new start-ups in the country have women in director roles," PM Modi added.

In the last 7 years, govt promoted Ayurveda: PM Modi

The prime minister said that in the last seven years a lot of attention has been paid to the promotion of Ayurveda in the country. He said the formation of the Ministry of Ayush has further strengthened country's resolve to popularise our traditional methods of medicine and health.

Our languages have their special characteristics; emphasis has been laid on studies in the local language: PM Modi

PM Modi emphasized on the importance of local languages. The prime minister said that the mother tongue has its own science. "For understanding this science, emphasis has been laid on studies in the local language in the National Education Policy," PM Modi added.

Language is not just a medium of expression, but also serves to preserve the culture and heritage of the society: PM Modi said

PM Modi cites Tanzanian siblings Kili Paul and Nima whose songs became viral on the internet.

PM Modi appreciated the siblings for singing India's National Anthem on the occasion of Republic Day. PM Modi urged youths from different states to make lip-syncing videos of popular songs (from a state). “We'll redefine 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' and popularise Indian languages," PM said on Mann Ki Baat.

PM Modi speaks about Annapurna Devi on his monthly radio programme:

"Just a few days ago you must have noted that the idol of Ma Annapurna Devi, which was stolen from Kashi, was also brought back. This is an example of the changing global outlook towards India. Till the year 2013, nearly 13 idols had been brought back to India. But, in the last seven years, India has successfully brought back more than 200 precious idols. Many countries such as America, Britain, Holland, France, Canada, Germany, Singapore have understood this sentiment of India and helped us to retrieve these idols. When I went to America in September last year, I came across a lot of very old idols and many artefacts of cultural importance there. Whenever any priceless heritage returns to the country, it is naturally a matter of great satisfaction for all of us....as an Indian, as one who has reverence for history and archaeology, one connected with faith and culture.

