Mann Ki Baat highlights: PM Modi talks about Science and Women's Day. Key points

PM Modi speaks about Annapurna Devi on his monthly radio programme:

"Just a few days ago you must have noted that the idol of Ma Annapurna Devi, which was stolen from Kashi, was also brought back. This is an example of the changing global outlook towards India. Till the year 2013, nearly 13 idols had been brought back to India. But, in the last seven years, India has successfully brought back more than 200 precious idols. Many countries such as America, Britain, Holland, France, Canada, Germany, Singapore have understood this sentiment of India and helped us to retrieve these idols. When I went to America in September last year, I came across a lot of very old idols and many artefacts of cultural importance there. Whenever any priceless heritage returns to the country, it is naturally a matter of great satisfaction for all of us....as an Indian, as one who has reverence for history and archaeology, one connected with faith and culture.