To counter challenges, drivers of Cryogenic oxygen tankers helped by working on war footing and saved lives of lakhs of people, PM Modi said. He lauded the Railway ministry for transporting oxygen to different parts of the country to meet the demand. "Mothers and sisters would be proud to hear that one #oxygenexpress is being run fully by women. Every woman of the country will feel proud at that. Not just that, every Indian will feel proud.," the PM said on Mann Ki Baat.