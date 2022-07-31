Mann Ki Baat: Change social media DP to mark Independence Day, says PM Modi

PM Modi urges people to make Indian toys famous In his Mann Ki Baat address, PM Modi said, “Lets join hands to make Indian Toys more famous and accessible in the world. I urge the parents to encourage their children towards creativity."

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi greets Class 10th, 12th students on exam results The Prime Minister said, “I congratulate the students, who despite challenges, showed commendable results in their 10th and 12th class examinations." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi congratulates Indian athletes who won medals During his address in Mann Ki Baat today, PM Modi said, “This month PV Sindhu has won laurels during the Singapore Open and Neeraj Chopra won the silver medal at the World Championships. Our sportspersons are making a huge mark on the global stage."

Mann Ki Baat: India exported toys worth ₹2,600 crore, says PM Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi informed that India's toy industry is experiencing unprecedented growth. “Imports of toys have reduced drastically by ~70%. India has also exported toys worth ₹2,600 crore. Today, when we talk about toys, we hear the ring of Vocal4Local. Small businesses are collaborating with international toy brands to take Indian toys global," he said. He said that 'Melas' or fairs have had an important place in the country's history and culture. The Ministry of Culture is starting a competition where the best photos of Indian Melas will win a prize. So I urge all to go to Melas happening around them, he added. “Shumme Toys in Bengaluru is making eco-friendly toys. In Gujarat Arkidzoo is making AR based flashcards and story books," he shared. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

AYUSH gaining prominence globally, says PM Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Our fight against Covid-19 is still on, and holistic healthcare has made an impact across the globe in this fight. AYUSH is now gaining prominence worldwide, leading to increase in AYUSH exports."

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi highlights importance of Ayurveda In his address, PM Modi said, “During Covid-19 there has been an increase in the research being done on ayurvedic plants. In July, Indian Virtual Herbarium has been launched which has over 1 lakh specimens and scientific information about them." “Indian Virtual Herbarium is set to become an important resource to preserve plants and knowledge around our botanical diversity. It has more than 1 lakh specimens so far," he stated. He said that honey has been called Amrit in Ayurveda. “Honey is not only tasty but has several health benefits. Nimit Singh in Lucknow is one such person who instead of doing a job decided to become a honey producer and is now also working on training farmers in rural areas," the Prime Minister added. “Subhash Kamboj through scientific bee keeping has been able to increase his honey business from just 6 boxes to over 2,000 boxes," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PM Modi urges people to change social media photos with Tiranga 2nd August onwards The Prime Minister said that 2nd August is the birth anniversary of Pingli Venkhaiya who designed the National Flag. “I urge all to change their social media photos with the Tiranga from 2nd August onwards. Tiranga unites us and motivates us to do something for the country. I urge countrymen to hoist the national flag at their home," PM Modi said in his address to nation at Mann Ki Baat program.

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi shares stories of India's freedom struggle PM Modi said, “The Kakori Railway Station is well known for the incident when Ram Prasad Bismil and other freedom fighters raided the British Train and showed them the Indian might." “There are many such stories of railway stations and 75 such stations across 24 states have been identified to create awareness about the Indian Freedom Struggle," he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PM Modi pays tribute to freedom fighter ‘Shaheed Udham Singh’ In the 91st edition of Mann Ki Baat program, PM Modi paid tribute to freedom fighter Shaheed Udham Singh. “On 31st July, we all pay tribute to Shaheed Udham Singh Ji and all other freedom fighters who sacrificed themselves for the nation," he said. He said that people celebrated the contribution of Tirot Singh to the freedom struggle through a beautiful carnival in Meghalaya, while in Karnataka, unique celebrations began with Amrita Bharati Kannada Rathi that paid homage to the freedom fighters of the region.

PM Modi addresses nation through 91st edition of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ PM Modi on July 31 has begun addressing the nation through 91st episode of his monthly radio program ‘Mann Ki Baat’. He says, “This time's Mann ki Baat is special as we are now going to be celebrating the 75th Independence Day." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

