Mann Ki Baat: India's war against Coronavirus is people-driven, says PM Modi

Mann Ki Baat updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed the nation on the issue of coronavirus through his monthly radio programme ‘ Mann ki Baat ’ amid the nationwide coronavirus lockdown. " Have been getting several insightful inputs for this month's #MannKiBaat. Do tune at 11 am tomorrow," PM Modi had tweeted yesterday.

Here are the major highlights of PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' address:

India's war against Coronavirus is people-driven. Today's Mann Ki Baat takes place when we are in the midst of a 'Yuddh.'

Every Indian is a soldier in this fight. Our hardworking farmers ensure no one is hungry.

People are rising to the occasion to help each other. People are contributing to PM-CARES.

When people will talk about this period, they will talk about our people-driven initiatives. Our 'tali, thaali and diya' initiatives have kept spirits high.

Be it our businesses, office culture, education, medical sector..everyone is adapting to new changes in a post-Coronavirus world. There is a strong desire to innovate in various areas.

Among the topmost priorities is to help the poor and vulnerable.

Covid-19 has changed how we view things. I am so happy to see the immense appreciation for the working of sanitation workers, our police forces. The appreciation for doctors, nurses, healthcare workers is exceptional.

Today, when world leaders tell me- Thank you India, thank you people of India, I feel very proud.

India is caring for its own citizens and India is contributing towards creating a healthier planet.

We in India always knew that spitting in public places is wrong. Yet, it continued in places. Now is the best time to ensure we do not spit. This will increase basic hygiene and strengthen the fight against COVID-19.

Among the welcome changes in the post-Coronavirus era is the awareness on the need to wear masks. A mask is something we will have to keep wearing in the times to come. It does not mean the person wearing a mask is unwell, it is just a wise precaution.

Do what you can to improve immunity. Keep in mind that our traditional systems offer great methods to do so. Let us make these systems popular and share them in a language in which the world understands.

"I bow and respect the 130 crore people of this country for what they are doing during this time. Every sector has been innovating during this period. Whether it is people from Aviation or Railways, they are all working to make our lives easier.

We have to continue being careful and taking the right precautions

While celebrating Ramzan the previous time, no one would have thought that there would be so many difficulties during Ramzan this time. This time, let us pray that the world may be freed from the Coronavirus by the time of Eid.

In the 63rd episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', Modi had focussed on the situation prevailing in the country due to COVID-19.

