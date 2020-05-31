Mann Ki Baat LIVE: PM Modi asks people to be more careful as economy opens up

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation in the 65th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'. Today is the final day of the fourth phase of nationwide lockdown. The government has announced a phased exit from over two-month lockdown from tomorrow. PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' address comes a day after the one-year anniversary of the second term of his government.

According to the new guidelines issued by the Home Ministry, there would be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods. Places of worship, hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services, and shopping malls will be permitted to open from June 8. But some states like Tamil Nadu, Punjab, West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh have said that they would extend the lockdown by 2-4 weeks with some relaxations.

The government also said that the dates for the opening of schools, educational institutes, international air travel of passengers, operation of metro rail, cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks will be decided based on the assessment of the situation.

Here are the key highlights of PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat address:

-When we look at other countries, we realise how big is achievement of Indians. Our population is many times more than other countries, challenges are different still COVID-19 didn't spread so rapidly as in other countries&fatality rate is also notably lower: Modi

-There is no section in our country that is unaffected by the difficulties caused by the disease. However, the worst affected are the poor and the labourers. Their pain, their agony, and their ordeal can't be expressed in words: PM Modi

-Coronavirus impacts our respiratory system and Yoga has several techniques to strengthen it: PM Modi

-From Hollywood to Haridwar, people are more interested in Yoga now: PM Modi

-India's fight against COVID-19 is people-driven and country's 'seva shakti' is visible in this battle: PM Modi.

-"The road ahead is a long one. We are fighting a pandemic about which little was previously known": PM Modi

-A major chunk of economy is active now. There should be no laxity in maintaining six feet distance (Do Gaj Doori), wearing masks & staying indoors as much as possible. We need to be more vigilant now. Due to everyone's support, fight against #COVID19 is being fought strongly: PM Modi

-PM Modi talks about the remarkable work of Women Self Help Groups and innovation done by several categories of people.

-Every Indian has played a part in the battle against COVID-19. India's Seva Shakti is visible in the fight: PM Modi

-It is a people-drive fight against coronavirus:PM Modi

