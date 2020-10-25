Mann Ki Baat LIVE: Be vocal for local when you go shopping this Diwali, says PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation today through his monthly radio programme ‘ Mann Ki Baat ’. PM Modi started by greeting people on the occasion of Vijayadashami, and urged people for low key Dussehra celebrations. “Tune in at 11 AM tomorrow. #MannKiBaat," PM Modi tweeted on Saturday.

Earlier on October 10, Modi had invited suggestions for topics to discuss in the programme."#MannKiBaat presents a great opportunity to share inspiring journeys of outstanding citizens and discuss themes that power societal change. This month’s programme will take place on the 25th. Share your ideas on the NaMo App, MyGov or record your message," he had tweeted.

Mann Ki Baat Live Updates: Highlights

Let us continue the efforts towards national integration: PM Modi.

United we will scale new heights: PM Modi.

Numerous efforts have been made to unify the nation: PM Modi.

Sardar Patel devoted his entire life towards unity of the country: PM Modi

One aspect about Sardar Patel that is not as widely known- he had a great sense of humour, even in the middle of tough circumstances. This is a learning for all of us- we must always keep our sense of humour alive. Sardar Patel's sense of humour was noted by Bapu too!

We will mark the Jayanti of Sardar Patel on 31st October: PM Modi.

When are proud of our heritage, the world takes note of it. There are many such examples and a prime example is Indian tradition of martial arts: PM Modi.

Glad to see record Khadi sales at the Khadi Store in Delhi: PM Modi.

An interesting example from Mexico that showcases the popularity of Khadi: PM Modi.

The world is taking note of our products. One major example is Khadi: PM Modi.

India stands firmly with our brave soldiers and security forces: PM Modi.

During festivals, do remember lockdown times when we got to know those close associates of society without whom our lives would have been very difficult. Sanitisation workers,housekeepers & guards were with us in difficult times, now in festivals, we've to take them along:PM Modi

Please be vocal for local when you go out for shopping this festive season: PM Modi.

Dussehra is also a festival of victory of patience over crises: PM Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urges for low key Dussehra celebrations.

Previously, a large number of people used to gather in Durga Pandal. It was a fair-like atmosphere during Durga Pooja & Dussehra, but this time it didn't happen. Many more festivals are to be observed, we've to work with restraint during this Corona crisis: PM Modi

The festival of Dussehra is the festival of victory of truth over untruth: PM Modi.

Best wishes to all of you on this auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami: PM Modi.

PM Modi greeted people on the occasion of Vijayadashami on Sunday. "Good wishes to all countrymen on Vijaya Dashami. May this grand festival marking the victory of truth over untruth and of goodness over evil may bring new inspiration into everyone's life," he said in a tweet.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via