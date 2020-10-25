Mann Ki Baat LIVE: Be vocal for local when you go shopping this Diwali, says PM

Mann Ki Baat LIVE: Be vocal for local when you go shopping this Diwali, says PM3 min read . 11:35 AM IST
Earlier on October 10, Modi had invited suggestions for topics to discuss in the programme
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation today through his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’. PM Modi started by greeting people on the occasion of Vijayadashami, and urged people for low key Dussehra celebrations. “Tune in at 11 AM tomorrow. #MannKiBaat," PM Modi tweeted on Saturday.
Earlier on October 10, Modi had invited suggestions for topics to discuss in the programme."#MannKiBaat presents a great opportunity to share inspiring journeys of outstanding citizens and discuss themes that power societal change. This month’s programme will take place on the 25th. Share your ideas on the NaMo App, MyGov or record your message," he had tweeted.
Mann Ki Baat Live Updates: Highlights
