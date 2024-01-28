Mann ki Baat Live: ‘Rule of Lord Ram was a source of inspiration’, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the 109th edition of the monthly radio show ‘Mann Ki Baat’, the first this year (2024). He hailed women's power in various fields including sports, self-help groups, defense forces, etc. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“This time the parade of 26th January was very amazing, but the most talked about thing was seeing Women Power in the parade, when on the duty path, women contingents of Central Security Forces and Delhi Police started marching, everyone was filled with pride," the Prime Minister said.

