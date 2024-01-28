Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Mann ki Baat Live: ‘Rule of Lord Ram was a source of inspiration’, says PM Modi

Mann ki Baat Live: ‘Rule of Lord Ram was a source of inspiration’, says PM Modi

Livemint

PM Modi said the rule of Lord Ram was a source of inspiration for our Constitution makers in Mann ki Baat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PIB)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the 109th edition of the monthly radio show ‘Mann Ki Baat’, the first this year (2024). He hailed women's power in various fields including sports, self-help groups, defense forces, etc.

“This time the parade of 26th January was very amazing, but the most talked about thing was seeing Women Power in the parade, when on the duty path, women contingents of Central Security Forces and Delhi Police started marching, everyone was filled with pride," the Prime Minister said.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.