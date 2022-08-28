Prime Minister Narendra Modi reminded everyone to listen to the most recent Mann Ki Baat episode on August 28. PM Modi addresses the country in a radio programme called Mann Ki Baat, which debuted on October 3, 2014. Soon after the Hindi edition on Sunday, the show will be broadcast in regional languages on All India Radio.

Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra and shuttler PV Sindhu received appreciation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi In the last Mann Ki Baat on July 31 for bringing honour to the country by earning medals at the World Athletics Championships and Singapore Open 2022, respectively. The para-shuttlers from India and gold medalist Suraj from the World Cadet Wrestling Championships were also praised by the prime minister.

Many listeners find PM Modi's radio programme Mann Ki Baat extremely engaging. Prior to the show on August 28, Modi urged people to express their thoughts and contributions. The Prime Minister's Office indicated that the suggestions should be provided on MyGov, the Namo App, or by calling 1800-11-7800 and leaving a message. It went on to say that you could even leave a missed call at 1922 and use the link you got in an SMS to send your recommendations to the prime minister directly.

At 11 AM, PM Modi will address the public in the 92nd instalment of Mann Ki Baat, his monthly radio speech that is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month.

Mann Ki Baat: Where to listen

The latest episode of Mann ki Baat will air on August 28 at 11 AM on Doordarshan, AIR News, the AIR News website, and the newsonair mobile app. Additionally, it may be watched live on YouTube via the AIR News, DD News, PMO, and Information and Broadcasting Ministry feeds.

