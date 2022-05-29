This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
PM Modi Mann Ki Baat: The total valuation of Indian Unicorns is more than $330 billion, that is, more than ₹25 lakh crore
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the 89th episode of his monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat, at 11 am today. Noting that the number of unicorns in India has reached the 100-mark, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that even during the Covid pandemic, India's startups continued to create wealth and value.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the 89th episode of his monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat, at 11 am today. Noting that the number of unicorns in India has reached the 100-mark, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that even during the Covid pandemic, India's startups continued to create wealth and value.
Modi said the average annual growth rate of Indian unicorns is more than that of the US, the UK and many other countries.
Modi said the average annual growth rate of Indian unicorns is more than that of the US, the UK and many other countries.
He also said Indian unicorns are diversifying and the world of startups is reflecting a spirit of new India with entrepreneurs also coming from small cities and towns.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
He also said Indian unicorns are diversifying and the world of startups is reflecting a spirit of new India with entrepreneurs also coming from small cities and towns.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat: Here's all the highlights
PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat: Here's all the highlights
International Yoga Day to be organsed at 75 major places: PM
“I would urge you also this time to celebrate International Yoga Day, choose any place in your city, town or village which is most special. This place can be an ancient temple and tourist centre, or it could be banks of a famous river, lake or pond," PM said on radio.
International Yoga Day to be organsed at 75 major places: PM
“I would urge you also this time to celebrate International Yoga Day, choose any place in your city, town or village which is most special. This place can be an ancient temple and tourist centre, or it could be banks of a famous river, lake or pond," PM said on radio.
"For the last 25 years, Manoj Bainjwal has taken it upon himself to look after the environment. Apart from running the campaign of cleanliness, he is also engaged in making holy places plastic free. Surendra Bagwadi ji hailing from Guptkashi has also made cleanliness his life mantra. In Guptkashi, he regularly runs cleanliness programmes," PM said.
PM Modi speaks about Char Dham yatra: He praised devotees and social organizations which are engaged in cleanliness in the holy shrines in Uttarakhand.
PM Modi praises Thanjavur Dolls, designed by Tamil Nadu's women Self Help Group. "Friends, a few days ago found interesting attractive thing which is full colours of creativity of countrymen and artistic talent. It a gift sent to me Self-Help Group from Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu. This gift bears fragrance Indianness and blessings Matri-Shakti glimpse of affection for me. This special Thanjavur Doll, which also a GI Tag. offer special thanks to Thanjavur Self-Help Group for sending me this imbued in the culture," PM said.
PM also appreciated Madan Padaki from One-Bridge to promote rural entrepreneurs.
PM Modi lauds Sridhar Vembu, CEO of Zoho Corporation during his monthy radio programme. "Vembu has recently received the Padma Award. He himself is a successful entrepreneur, but now he has also taken up upon himself the task of grooming other entrepreneurs. Shridhar has started his work from a rural area," PM said.
India's start-up ecosystem is not limited to just big cities; entrepreneurs are emerging from smaller cities and towns as well--PM Modi said during Mann Ki Baat.
The good thing about Indian Unicorns is that they are diversifying. They are operating in many fields like E-commerce, Fin-Tech, Ed-Tech, Bio-Tech, the prime minister added.
The average annual growth rate of Indian Unicorns is more than those of USA, UK and many other countries-PM Modi
-The total valuation of these Unicorns is more than 330 billion dollars, that is, more than ₹25 lakh crore, PM added.
-India's number of unicorns has reached 100 this month, PM Modi said.
'Mann ki Baat' is a radio programme, aired on All India Radio on the last Sunday of every month, in which PM Modi interacts with the listeneres.
"For the last 25 years, Manoj Bainjwal has taken it upon himself to look after the environment. Apart from running the campaign of cleanliness, he is also engaged in making holy places plastic free. Surendra Bagwadi ji hailing from Guptkashi has also made cleanliness his life mantra. In Guptkashi, he regularly runs cleanliness programmes," PM said.
PM Modi speaks about Char Dham yatra: He praised devotees and social organizations which are engaged in cleanliness in the holy shrines in Uttarakhand.
PM Modi praises Thanjavur Dolls, designed by Tamil Nadu's women Self Help Group. "Friends, a few days ago found interesting attractive thing which is full colours of creativity of countrymen and artistic talent. It a gift sent to me Self-Help Group from Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu. This gift bears fragrance Indianness and blessings Matri-Shakti glimpse of affection for me. This special Thanjavur Doll, which also a GI Tag. offer special thanks to Thanjavur Self-Help Group for sending me this imbued in the culture," PM said.
PM also appreciated Madan Padaki from One-Bridge to promote rural entrepreneurs.
PM Modi lauds Sridhar Vembu, CEO of Zoho Corporation during his monthy radio programme. "Vembu has recently received the Padma Award. He himself is a successful entrepreneur, but now he has also taken up upon himself the task of grooming other entrepreneurs. Shridhar has started his work from a rural area," PM said.
India's start-up ecosystem is not limited to just big cities; entrepreneurs are emerging from smaller cities and towns as well--PM Modi said during Mann Ki Baat.
The good thing about Indian Unicorns is that they are diversifying. They are operating in many fields like E-commerce, Fin-Tech, Ed-Tech, Bio-Tech, the prime minister added.
The average annual growth rate of Indian Unicorns is more than those of USA, UK and many other countries-PM Modi
-The total valuation of these Unicorns is more than 330 billion dollars, that is, more than ₹25 lakh crore, PM added.
-India's number of unicorns has reached 100 this month, PM Modi said.
'Mann ki Baat' is a radio programme, aired on All India Radio on the last Sunday of every month, in which PM Modi interacts with the listeneres.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The first episode of Mann Ki Baat was broadcast on October 3, 2014.
The first episode of Mann Ki Baat was broadcast on October 3, 2014.