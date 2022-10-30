Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 94th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' today. The programme is held on the last Sunday of every month, through which the Prime Minister interacts with the nation. Its first show had aired on 3rd October 2014. The half an hour radio programme hosted by PM Modi is aired on the last Sunday of every month. The Mann Ki Baat programme was aired on the All India Radio and Doordarshan, AIR News website and newsonair mobile app. It was streamed live on the YouTube channels of the AIR News, DD News, PMO and Information and Broadcasting Ministry. The regional language of the PM's address will be broadcast after the Hindi broadcast.

Extending Chhath Puja greetings in his monthly radio broadcast Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi said Chhath Puja is a great example of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'. "The festival of Chhath is also an example of Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat. Today, wherever the people of Bihar and Purvanchal are in any corner of the country, Chhath is being celebrated with great pomp," he added.

PM also spoke about how solar energy is changing the lives of the poor and middle class of the country.

After the radio broadcast, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of C-295 Aircraft Manufacturing Facility at Vadodara.

Catch Mann Ki Baat LIVE updates here.

India is doing wonders in the space sector, says PM Modi

India is doing wonders in the space sector as well. The whole world, today, is astonished to see the achievements of India. After the space sector was opened for India’s youth, revolutionary changes started coming into it, PM said. “Indian industries & start-ups are bringing new innovations & technologies in this field," he said.

Modi extends wishes on Kartik Purnima

"We have to constantly learn from the thoughts of our gurus, be devoted to them. This is also the day of Kartik Purnima. On this day we bathe in pilgrimages, in rivers, do service and charity. I wish you all these festivals. Hearty congratulations to you."

PM congratulates winner of National Games

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates the winners of the biggest ever National Games that were organised this year in India. “It had 36 categories of sports, I congratulate the winners and appreciate their sportsmanship spirit," PM said.

Modi on Mission LiFE movement

PM Modi urged citizens to read on Mission LiFe (Lifestyle for Environment), an India-led global mass movement to ensure individual and collective action to protect and preserve the environment. Mission LiFE is based on a simple principle which encourages a life of sustainable development without harming nature. I urge the countrymen to accept and strengthen this initiative, PM said.

Student power foundation of powerful India: PM Modi

Student power is the foundation of a powerful India. It’s the youth of today, who will take India to new heights in the coming years, says PM Modi

India leading countries in solar energy: PM Modi

On Solar energy, PM said, India has become one of the leading countries in the world. The way solar energy is transforming the lives of the poor & middle classes is a matter of study.

PM speaks on Chhath Puja

While speaking on Chhath Puja, PM said, the Sun worship is proof of the deep connection of our culture with nature. My heartiest congratulations to all devotees taking part in the Chhath Puja festival. We see such grand pictures of Chhath puja being celebrated in foreign countries which means that Indian culture and its faith is making a mark in all corners of the world.

Solar energy is a boon for society: PM Modi

While addressing the people, PM said, Solar energy is a boon for society in terms of energy efficiency and electricity bills savings.

India doing wonders in the solar sector as well as the space sector, says PM Modi

My dear countrymen, just now I was talking to you about the sun. Now my attention is going towards space. That is because our country is doing wonders in the solar sector as well as the space sector, he said.