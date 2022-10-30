Mann Ki Baat Highlights: India leading countries in solar energy, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 94th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' today. The programme is held on the last Sunday of every month, through which the Prime Minister interacts with the nation. Its first show had aired on 3rd October 2014. The half an hour radio programme hosted by PM Modi is aired on the last Sunday of every month. The Mann Ki Baat programme was aired on the All India Radio and Doordarshan, AIR News website and newsonair mobile app. It was streamed live on the YouTube channels of the AIR News, DD News, PMO and Information and Broadcasting Ministry. The regional language of the PM's address will be broadcast after the Hindi broadcast.

