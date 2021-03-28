Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed the nation through his monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat. The 75th edition of the program comes when the nation will mark the beginning of Holi festivities by lighting a bonfire (Holika Dahan).

-PM Modi urges farmers to start bee farming along with their cultivation. "This will increase their incomes and also sweeten their lives," he said.

-While talking about lighthouses, I want to appreciate the efforts of lighthouse keepers for doing their duties diligently. Sadly, we had lost many lighthouse keepers during the tragic 2004 Tsunami

-Recently Mithali Raj has become the first Indian woman cricketer to have made ten thousand runs. Many congratulations on her achievement.

-PM Modi lauds Indian cricketer Mithali Raj, congratulates her for her record feat of making 10,000 runs in international cricket. PM Modi says Indian women are making their mark in science, sports and every other field.

-The world's biggest vaccination program is underway in India, today. In UP's Jaunpur, a 109-yr-old woman got herself vaccinated. Similarly, a 107-yr-old man in Delhi got himself vaccinated. We have to make people committed towards the mantra of 'Dawai bhi, Kadai bhi'.

-It was in March last year when we heard the term 'Janata Curfew'. It became an inspiration for the entire world as it was an extraordinary example of discipline.

-Programmes in connection with Amrit Mahotsav are being held throughout the country. Be it the struggle saga of a freedom fighter; be it the history of a place or any cultural story from a country, you can bring it to the fore during Amrit Mahotsav& become a means to connect with countrymen.

-During the 75 episodes, we discussed innumerable topics including rivers to Himalayan peaks, deserts to natural disasters, tales of service to mankind, technological inventions to stories of innovations from a remote area

-It seems like just yesterday when in 2014 we began this journey called #MannKiBaat. I want to thank all the listeners and those who have given inputs for the programme.

PM Modi on March 14 had invited views and suggestions from the public and share their inspiring life journeys for this year's third Mann Ki Baat session that will be held on March 28.

"Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio address to the nation, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month.

Through 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi usually talks about the government policies and issues of importance. On the 74th edition of the programme in February, he focussed on the idea of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India), urging people to use indigenous products. How India fought the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic was also one of the talking points, and the Prime Minister also urged people to keep following Covid-19 protocols in the wake of a resurgence in the cases of infection.

