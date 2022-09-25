Mann Ki Baat LIVE updates: Chandigarh airport to be named after Bhagat Singh

Mann Ki Baat LIVE updates: Chandigarh airport to be named after Bhagat Singh2 min read . Updated: 25 Sep 2022, 11:24 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s latest episode of Mann Ki Baat will air on September 25 at 11 am.
In his Mann Ki Baat episode on July 31, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra and shuttler PV Sindhu for bringing honour to their nations by winning medals at the Singapore Open 2022 and the World Athletics Championships, respectively. The prime minister also commended the Indian para-shuttlers and gold medallist Suraj at the World Cadet Wrestling Championships.
In his previous Mann Ki Baat episode on August 28, Modi said - that during the month of August when people brought him photos and letters to mark Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) was overrun with the Tricolour. He continued by praising the efforts made by Indians all around the nation to commemorate 75 years of Independence.
On the occasion of Shaheed Bhagat Singh's birth anniversary on September 28, PM Modi informed that it had been decided that Chandigarh airport would be named after the great martyr. Modi called it a decision that had been anticipated for a long time.
On September 25, India celebrates the birth anniversary of Deendayal Upadhyaya. PM Narendra Modi paid his tribute to the illustrious son of India, who witnessed many events of global turmoil and conflict of ideologies in his lifetime. Modi hailed Upadhyaya's "Integral Humanism".
A contest will be organised on MYGOV platform, in which PM Modi will ask people to share their views on what the Cheetah initiative should be called. He asked if each cheetah should be named individually. It would be better if this naming is in tune with Indian traditions, Modi said.
A task force has been established to monitor the Cheetahs, which came to India on Modi's birthday. According to PM Modi, the team will observe closely how those cheetahs adapt to the new environment. Based on those observations, a decision will be made to determine when to allow people to observe the cheetahs.
Eight cheetahs were flown from Windhoek, Namibia to Gwalior before being transported by helicopter to Kuno Palpur's grasslands.
In his previous Mann Ki Baat presentation, the festivals Samvatsari Parva, Onam, Ganesh Chaturthi, and Nuakhai were all brought up by PM Modi. He wished everyone on the occasion of a number of these celebrations, which are typically related to agriculture. He also mentioned Major Dhyanchand Jayanti, whose birthday is celebrated on August 29 as National Sports Day. He took advantage of the opportunity to thank Indian athletes for their outstanding performances in support of their country in several international events.
On September 25 at 11 AM, Doordarshan, AIR News, the AIR News website, and the NewsOnAir mobile app will all broadcast the most recent episode of Mann ki Baat. Also, it is accessible via the AIR News, DD News, PMO, and Information and Broadcasting Ministry channels on YouTube for live viewing.
PM Narendra Modi will speak to the people at 11 AM in the 93rd episode of Mann Ki Baat, his monthly radio address that airs on the last Sunday of each month.
