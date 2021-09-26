Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi calls for collective efforts to keep rivers pollution-free

I urge the people across the country to mark a 'river festival' at least once a year: PM Narendra Modi on 'Mann Ki Baat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to celebrate the 'river festival" on the occasion of "World River Day" on Sunday to connect with the traditions which are associated with rivers for centuries in our country. Addressing the 81st episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi said, "We mark so many days, but there is one more day we should celebrate. It is 'World River Day'. This day is such which is very consistent with the traditions of India."

-Festivals are approaching, we've to continue our fight with COVID.

-'Team India' is making new records every day, including vaccination which has made records internationally.

-'One Teacher, One Call' initiative in Uttar Pradesh is commendable.

-The 'Can do culture', 'can do determination' and 'can do attitude' of our countrymen is inspiring.

-In August, transaction of ₹350 crore was done digitally through UPI.

'Bapu' (Mahatma Gandhi) was a proponent of cleanliness, he made cleanliness a mass movement and associated it with the dream of independence.

-Let us buy Khadi products and mark Bapu's Jayanti with great fervour.

-A special e-auction of gifts I received is going on these days. The proceeds from that will be dedicated to the 'Namami Gange' campaign.

-September 26 is an important day because it is related to Indian tradition and heritage. Today is World Rivers Day. A day to remember the contribution of our rivers that selflessly provide us with water...

-We mark so many days, but there is one more day we should celebrate. It is 'World River Day'.

-PM begins his address

-Prime Minister Narendra Modi will shortly address the nation.

The radio programme comes after his recently-concluded visit to the United States where he addressed the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Earlier, addressing the 80th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann ki Baat' on August 29, Prime Minister Modi had hailed the efforts of a Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Bihar and Kanjirangal Panchayat in Tamil Nadu for their initiative towards village waste management and self-reliance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio address, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month.

