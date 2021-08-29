Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 80th edition of the monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 AM on Sunday.

The programme is broadcasted on All India Radioand Doordarshan and also on the AIR News website www.newsonair.com and newsonair Mobile App. The programme is being streamed live on the YouTube channels of All India Radio.

PM Modi spoke about the startup culture which is expanding even to smaller cities and on the Sanskrit language the PM said, “It is our collective duty to cherish our heritage, preserve it, pass it on to the new generation…. and future generations also have a right to it." The PM also spoke about the ongoing vaccination drive against Covid-19 and said, “More than 62 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country, but still we have to be careful, be vigilant. "

Here are the highlights of PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat 80th episode:

-If you know about people who are doing commendable work to popularise Sanskrit, write about them on social media using #CelebratingSanskrit.

-MP's Indore continues to be number one in 'Swachhata' rankings for last many years. Now, the people of Indore have resolved to make their city a 'Water Plus City'. In our country, cleanliness will improve with the number of 'Water Plus' cities

-Keeping the momentum towards furthering Swachhata Abhiyaan

-Indian culture and spirituality are gaining popularity globally

-India is cheering for our Paralympics contingent. At a larger level, there is renewed momentum towards sports across India. Our fields must be full of players

-The start-up sector is very vibrant in India.

-Ask any youngster what he or she wants to do and a common answer will be - startup.

-The startup culture is expanding even to smaller cities and I am seeing it as an indication of a bright future. Just a few days ago, toys in our country were being discussed.

-Within no time, when this caught the attention of our youth, they too resolutely decided to work towards positioning Indian toys in the world with a distinct identity.

-India’s youth is giving emphasis to quality.

-India’s space sector reforms have captured the imagination of the youth

-PM Modi begins his address with tribute to Major Dhyan Chand.

-This year we won an Olympic medal in hockey after 40yrs. You can imagine how happy Major Dhyan Chand must be today. We're seeing love for sports in the youth today. This passion for sports is the greatest tribute to Major Dhyan Chand: PM Modi.

-India’s youth wants to do something new and at a large scale.

