Mann ki Baat: Start-up sector is very vibrant in India, says PM Modi

PM Modi spoke about the startup culture which is expanding even to smaller cities and on the Sanskrit language the PM said, “It is our collective duty to cherish our heritage, preserve it, pass it on to the new generation…. and future generations also have a right to it." The PM also spoke about the ongoing vaccination drive against Covid-19 and said, “More than 62 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country, but still we have to be careful, be vigilant. "