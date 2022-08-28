Mann Ki Baat LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to go on air soon

Many listeners find PM Modi's radio programme Mann Ki Baat extremely engaging. Prior to the show on August 28, Modi urged people to express their thoughts and contributions. The Prime Minister's Office indicated that the suggestions should be provided on MyGov, the Namo App, or by calling 1800-11-7800 and leaving a message. It went on to say that you could even leave a missed call at 1922 and use the link you got in an SMS to send your recommendations to the prime minister directly.

