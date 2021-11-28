During the 83rd edition of the monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today lauded Indian start-ups saying that they are providing solutions to global problems.

“This is the turning point of India's growth story, where people are now not only dreaming of becoming job seekers but also becoming job creators. This will further strengthen India's stature on the global stage," PM said.

“Till the year 2015, there used to be hardly nine or ten Unicorns in the country. You will be very happy to know that now India is flying high even in the world of Unicorns."

There are over 70 startups in India that have crossed the valuation of more than 1 billion, he added.

“Year after year starts ups are getting record investments. This sector is growing at a very fast pace. Even in small cities of the country the reach of start ups has increased. Now-a-days the word Unicorn is very much discussed."

In his address, Modi also saluted the country's soldiers ahead of the Navy Day and National Flag Day to be celebrated next month. He also saluted the security forces ahead of the golden jubilee of the 1971 war.

“In the next 2 days we will be stepping into the last month of the year 2021 in which we will be celebrating Navy Day and National Flag Day. I would like to salute the brave sons and mothers who have been involved in the defence sector," said PM Modi.

