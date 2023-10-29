Khadi Mahotsav breaks records this month, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 106th episode of his Mann Ki Baat radio program.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the 106th episode of the Mann Ki Baat radio program on Sunday, said that Khadi Mahotsav has broken all records this month. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Earlier this month, Khadi witnessed record sales in Delhi...This month's ongoing Khadi Mahotsav has once again broken all records. On Gandhi Jayanti, Khadi witnessed record sales," said PM Modi.

He highlighted the use of ‘Vocal for Local’ during festivals. “Like every time, this time too, in our festivals, our priority should be 'Vocal for Local' and let us together fulfill that dream, our dream is 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. India is becoming the biggest manufacturing hub of the world." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Prime Minister further said that 31st October holds a special significance for the people of India as they celebrate the birth anniversary of the country's Iron Man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

“We Indians remember him for many reasons and pay our respects. The biggest reason is his incomparable role in connecting more than 580 princely states of the country," PM Modi said.

