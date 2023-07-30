Mann Ki Baat: PM announces ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ campaign, silent on Manipur3 min read 30 Jul 2023, 04:49 PM IST
‘The anger, anxiety, anguish, pain and sorrow of the people of Manipur seem to make absolutely no difference to the Prime Minister,’ Congress leader Jairam Ramesh wrote on Twitter
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke about the imminent the launch of a campaign to honour India’s martyred men and women. Addressing the nation on ‘Mann Ki Baat’, the prime minister said as part of the campaign, several programmes will be organised across the country in memory of martyrs.
